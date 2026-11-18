(Updates to mid-afternoon trading)

* Indexes down: Dow 1.58%, S&P 500 1.21%, Nasdaq 1.13%

* Nvidia to report AMC; Anthropic IPO expected Wednesday

* Intel drops after Nvidia cuts stake

* Software stocks under pressure

* JPMorgan slips following CFO transition announcement

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By Stephen Culp and Utkarsh Hathi

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - US stocks extended their tech-driven slide on Tuesday as investors girded themselves for Nvidia's earnings, with scandal and controversy surrounding the chip giant fueling worries over the rapid build-out of AI infrastructure and risks associated with the nascent technology.

Those jitters intensified ahead of Anthropic's mammoth IPO expected on Wednesday, which is targeted to raise as much as $1.4 trillion.

The broad selloff gathered momentum as the session progressed, sending all three major US stock indexes down more than 1%.

"Every sector in the S&P is down," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York. "So clearly, it is a reflection of overall investor nervousness as opposed to being driven by a specific set of stocks, whether they're AI-related or not."

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"It's a confluence of all of the events that are there, and it seems to be speculation-driven as opposed to fact-driven," Pursche added. "It's not all about Nvidia."

The AI trade was already contending with popular opposition to large data centers when tech shares were rocked by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's ouster following revelations of his relationship with an alleged spy. Investors are also impatient to see returns on hyperscalers' massive expenditures.

The Trump administration's plans to block imports of Chinese data center equipment gained momentum in the wake of Huang's departure, despite opposition from Amazon, Alphabet , Meta and others.

Expectations leading up to Nvidia's results are sky-high; the company is projected to post 90.4% year-on-year earnings growth on revenue of $109.11 billion.

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The company's shares dipped 1.7% in advance of the release.

Enthusiasm over artificial intelligence helped send the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index's year-to-date gain as high as 106% in June, but that fervor has since lost steam. The index's gains so far this year have shrunk to about 34%.

Economic data released early in the session showed strong underlying retail sales, weakening industrial output and rising import prices, largely driven by spiking petroleum costs. Homebuilder sentiment plunged to its lowest level since April 2012.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 813.77 points, or 1.58%, to 50,794.40, the S&P 500 lost 89.99 points, or 1.21%, to 7,326.60 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 276.57 points, or 1.13%, to 24,231.20.

On the sector level, software & services, airlines and banks were clear underperformers.

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Intel fell 3.0% after Nvidia cut its stake in the company by 25%.

Software shares were broadly lower, with Salesforce down 8.5%, Workday falling 4.8%, Intuit losing 5.4% and Adobe declining 3.5%.

Microsoft eased 2.6%, while AppLovin dropped 3.2%.

JPMorgan shares dipped 2.5% after the company said insider Bregje de Best would succeed Jeremy Barnum as chief financial officer in early 2027.

FED HINTS AT AGGRESSIVE RATE HIKES

Fed officials are increasingly suggesting that stubborn inflation has made the central bank more open to an aggressive US rate-hike path.

Markets are pricing in a near-certain 95.4% likelihood of a 25-basis-point increase in December, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

On Wednesday, minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's October meeting could help illuminate central bank's approach to near-term monetary policy.

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Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.25-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 25 new highs and 606 new lows on the NYSE.

On the Nasdaq, 1,242 stocks rose and 3,442 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.77-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and nine new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 16 new highs and 469 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Utkarsh Hathi and Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)