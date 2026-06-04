Wall Street Giants Lose Out to Taiwan Rivals in New Wealth Race

(Bloomberg) -- Global asset management giants are being squeezed out in the race for a piece a $300 billion retail investment boom in Taiwan, surpassed by nimbler domestic competitors with massive brokerage networks.

As a retail investing frenzy has gripped the island, firms such as BlackRock Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are discovering that global scale counts for little against a localized winning formula: a heavy bet on domestic tech.

Wall Street’s heavyweights are losing ground across key metrics, including new fund sales, asset growth, and trading volume, as mom-and-pop investors bypass international products to chase surging local shares like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and MediaTek Inc.

Onshore brokerages remain the primary gateway to Taiwan’s retail wealth, where local fund houses have long-standing relationships that global firms struggle to replicate. Local peers have embraced high-frequency marketing tactics tailored to local sentiment. In contrast, global firms, often bound by stricter compliance frameworks, tend to shy away from such high-touch retail campaigns.

“They are arriving late, still figuring it out while local funds already have brands, distributions and know Taiwan,” said Rebecca Sin, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Flows are becoming increasingly zero-sum as investor penetration nears saturation.”

Taiwan’s $300 billion exchange-traded fund market boasts the world’s highest retail adoption rate, with 70% of the island’s 23 million population holding ETF products. While explosive growth over the past two years has lured foreign issuers, the marquee global firms are struggling on the ground, much as they previously were in other markets such as China and India. Their difficulties come despite scaling up local ETF administration and research teams, as well as diverting resources to Taipei.

JPMorgan’s flagship Taiwan equity active ETF raised a meager NT$2.6 billion ($83 million) during its March roll-out. By comparison, a product from local rival Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co., launched just one day earlier, pulled in NT$7.5 billion. Taipei-based Uni-President Asset Management capitalized heavily on retail appetite, booking NT$77.7 billion in subscriptions last month alone for its third active stock ETF ahead of its market debut.

BlackRock Inc.’s active bond ETF secured a mere NT$892 million in pre-IPO capital in March. Its earlier Taiwanese debut, an iShares product tracking global equities, has suffered consecutive monthly outflows since December, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Overall, ETFs launched by foreign firms in Taiwan saw roughly $590 million in net outflows from January to May. Products deployed by domestic providers since 2025 raked in $13.6 billion over the same period.

The lopsided performance demonstrates how even the world’s largest fund managers, armed with prestigious branding and cross-regional expertise, can falter in a booming market primed by retail frenzy and industry-friendly regulatory reforms.

“We’re focused on doing what we’ve always done, bringing global expertise in a way that truly reflects Taiwan’s unique market dynamics and investor needs,” a BlackRock spokesperson said in a statement.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

In the current bull market, global issuers lack the nimble trading instincts and deep fundamental research required for Taiwanese equities, while local competitors have spent years grooming domestic equity managers.

“These local managers aren’t afraid to chase stocks on the way up and that’s where the alpha really pops,” said Paul You, chairman of Taiwan’s Securities Investment Trust and Consulting Association. “It also happens to match exactly how Taiwanese retail investors think right now.”

At local firms such as Cathay Securities Investment and Capital Investment Trust Corp., dedicated Taiwan equity investment teams typically consists of 12 to 20 portfolio managers and analysts, more than double the size of teams at most foreign managers. BlackRock, by comparison, has no index products focused specifically on the local stock market.

Distribution architecture presents another formidable barrier for Wall Street. In Taiwan, the sales engine for retail-centric ETFs hinges heavily on direct brokerage channels. While foreign firms possess mature networks for selling traditional mutual funds via bank relationship managers, their ties to onshore securities firms are significantly weaker.

Domestic providers, conversely, routinely leverage the built-in distribution networks of affiliated securities units within their parent financial conglomerates.

“Foreign asset managers often possess global investment capabilities, strong brand recognition and extensive experience in product development,” said Jeffrey Juan, head of wealth management business at KGI Securities, one of Taiwan’s largest brokers. “In Taiwan, however, they may not necessarily have affiliated brokerages or fully established retail distribution networks.”

The battle for retail capital has triggered aggressive marketing campaigns by local issuers, who flood on-line channels with daily market commentary laced with product promotions. Some executives frequently broadcast metrics on asset growth, trading volumes and fund inflows across personal channels, a localized, high-frequency tactic that compliance-heavy global firms have a hard time replicating.

In a retail-heavy environment, word-of-mouth momentum has become critical. Uni-President’s recent blockbuster ETF launch capitalized heavily on social media traction surrounding one of its star portfolio managers. Dubbed the “Golden Queen Mother” by online retail forums, Chen Chuan-yao has gained a cult following for delivering consistent, market-beating returns on Taiwan stock portfolios.

Against this backdrop, international firms are stoking their product pipelines to compete.

Allianz Global Investors, the largest foreign asset manager in Taiwan with NT$2.1 trillion ($65 billion) under management, wrapped up fundraising for its third active Taiwanese ETF in late May. The firm recently filed for two new products: one focused on cryptocurrency and another targeting Asia’s semiconductor supply chain. AllianceBernstein is set to launch an IPO in early June for its own third active ETF, pivoting directly toward local equities.

Yet as more global players crowd the pipeline, the structural pressure continues to mount.

“In a market where ETFs are treated as long-term savings tools, localized trust matters more than global branding,” said Sin at Bloomberg Intelligence. “For international players, future relevance will depend on local equity focus, active alpha strategies, and the patience to build on‑the‑ground credibility—rather than simply importing yesterday’s international playbook.”

--With assistance from Jack Wang.

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