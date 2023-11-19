Wall Street Has a Plan for a Soft Landing: Buy More Stocks

Stocks appear once again on an upswing, extending a renaissance that began this month when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen eased fears about a bond-market rout by tweaking U.S. debt issuance plans. The S&P 500 rose 2.2% over the past week, capping the index’s best three-week stretch since June 2020 and putting it up 18% for the year. A torrent of buying in Treasurys has sent benchmark yields down to 4.441%, easing persistent concerns about whether rising financing costs will hamper U.S. growth.