Wall Street is mixed after pickup in wholesale inflation

Wall Street is mixed after pickup in wholesale inflation3 min read 12 Aug 2023, 12:54 AM IST
Stocks lost ground in the early going after the Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it hits consumers, rose 0.8% last month from July 2022.
Stocks are mixed on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday, as investors reviewed new reports on inflation and consumer sentiment for potential clues about the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates.
