Wall Street is spending its big windfall on Wall Street

Momentum might be growing for company borrowing, too. There was faster pickup sequentially in the companies’ corporate banking units than in markets lending from the fourth quarter to the first quarter, for the three largest banks that report those totals. That uptick is one reason why shares of smaller banks, which tend to be more reliant on company lending, have done well in 2026. The KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index is up 8% this year, ahead of the S&P 500’s 2.6% increase.