Washington has been trying to free up more of the resources of big banks. Banks have wasted no time putting them to work, but on Wall Street rather than Main Street.
Wall Street is spending its big windfall on Wall Street
SummaryBanks are investing excess capital in expanding their Wall Street businesses.
Washington has been trying to free up more of the resources of big banks. Banks have wasted no time putting them to work, but on Wall Street rather than Main Street.
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