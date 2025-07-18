Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Nasdaq flat, Dow Jones falls amid stronger earnings

As of 11:30 AM Eastern Time, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were nearly unchanged, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3%. US stock indices were mixed on Friday amid stronger earnings from more big US companies.

Advertisement

As of 10:05 AM Eastern time, the S&P 500 was 0.1% higher, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2%.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury sank to 4.43% from 4.47% late on Thursday. The 2-year Treasury yield dropped to 3.87% from 3.91%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished at record levels, on upbeat retail sales and jobless claims data.

In terms of economic data on Friday, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 61.8 in July from a final reading of 60.7 in June.

Gainers and Losers Netflix stock dropped 5.7% despite reporting a stronger quarterly profit.

Advertisement

Norfolk Southern shares jumped 3% after an AP report said it’s talking with Union Pacific about a merger to create the largest railroad in North America. Union Pacific’s stock fell 1%.

Stocks of Charles Schwab soared 3.1%, Regions Financial gained 4.5% and Comerica added 1.7% following their respective profit reports.

Chevron shares rose 0.5% after announcing completion of acquisition of Hess.

Bullion Gold prices edged higher on Friday on a weaker US dollar and ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,353.80 per ounce, as of 0947 AM EDT (13:47 GMT). US gold futures were up 0.5% to $3,360.50.

Among other metals, spot platinum fell 0.7% to $1,448.03 per ounce, Palladium climbed 0.7% to $1,289.50, and silver added 0.5% to $38.31.

Advertisement

Crude oil Crude oil futures rose on Friday while gasoil futures jumped to a 17-month high as investors weighed new European Union sanctions against Russia.