Wall Street Live: Stock indices muted as investors eye US-China trade talks

Wall Street Live: US stock indices were muted on Monday as investors watched a fresh round of talks between the United States and China aimed at de-escalating a trade war.

As of 10:45 AM Eastern time, the S&P 500 was virtually unchanged, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.4% higher.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.3 points, or 0.05%, to 42,786.19. The S&P 500 rose 4.3 points, or 0.07%, to 6,004.63, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 43.2 points, or 0.22%, to 19,573.138.

On Monday, representatives from the US and China gathered in London for trade talks.

A US delegation led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer began a round of talks with a team headed by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.50% from 4.51% late on Friday.

Gainers and Losers Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery jumped more than 12% after the media giant announced that it will split into two companies as it seeks to build up its streaming business.

IonQ stock gained 3.2% after the quantum computing company announced it will buy Oxford Ionics for nearly $1.08 billion.

Tesla shares fell 3.5% amid Elon Musk’s relationship with Trump falling apart.

Bullion Gold prices rose on Monday on a weaker US dollar.

Spot gold added 0.3% to $3,320.15 an ounce, as of 0956 ET (1356 GMT). US gold futures fell 0.1% to $3,341.90.

Spot platinum gained 3.1% to $1,205.01. Spot silver was up 1.3% to $36.41 per ounce, while palladium rose nearly 3% to $1,077.59.

Crude oil Oil prices were flat on Monday as investors awaited US-China trade talks in London.