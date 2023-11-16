Wall Street loves Washington’s new debt approach—for now

That forced Treasury to increase the size of its coupon auctions—sales of debt that mature in two years or more—at its August quarterly announcement of how the government would issue debt. The larger supply of long-term debt came at a bad time for investors, who were also betting that the Federal Reserve would keep rates higher for longer. Those factors fueled a bond rout through the summer and into the fall, with the yield on the 10-year note touching 5% in late October.