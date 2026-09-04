Wall Street mixed after stronger-than-expected jobs data

Wall Street’s key stock indices were mixed on Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs data prompted investors to amplify bets the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates this month.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.2 points, or 0.19%, to 53,584.89. The S&P 500 rose 2.5 points, or 0.03%, to 7,750.19, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.8 points, or 0.01%, to 26,587.896.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US economy added 162,000 jobs in August 2026, the most in five months, following an upwardly revised 23,000 rise in July.
The August numbers are much higher than market expectations of 56,000.