Wall Street opens lower, heading for another weekly loss

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as traders worry about slowing economic growth worldwide amid a global effort to fight inflation. The S&P 500 index was down 1.4% in the early going, as was the Nasdaq composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down a bit less. Treasury yields, which affect rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans, held at multiyear highs. European markets also fell. British government bond yields snapped higher after Britain’s new government announced a sweeping plan of tax cuts in a bid to shore up that country’s economy. Oil prices fell sharply.

