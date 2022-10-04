Wall Street opens sharply higher, market clawing back more ground2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 09:17 PM IST
As the market continued to claw back the ground it lost in several weeks, the stocks on Wall Street opened at a higher rate. In the early going on Tuesday, the benchmark index was up slightly more than 2%. Other major US indexes rose as well. Treasury yields have continued to fall from multiyear highs. European markets rose sharply as well while the Australian stock market rose 3.8% overnight after the country's central bank raised interest rates by a smaller amount compared to previous hikes.