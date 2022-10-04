Wall Street opens sharply higher, market clawing back more ground

As the market continued to claw back the ground it lost in several weeks, the stocks on Wall Street opened at a higher rate. In the early going on Tuesday, the benchmark index was up slightly more than 2%. Other major US indexes rose as well. Treasury yields have continued to fall from multiyear highs. European markets rose sharply as well while the Australian stock market rose 3.8% overnight after the country's central bank raised interest rates by a smaller amount compared to previous hikes.

