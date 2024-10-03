Wall Street races to bring private credit to the masses

Money managers are racing to bring the Wall Street craze known as private credit to ordinary investors.

Investment giants including Apollo Global Management, BlackRock, Capital Group, KKR and State Street are jostling to launch private-credit exchange-traded funds and other retail products. The funds would allow anyone to buy into the $1.7 trillion market for loans made by Wall Street’s nonbanks to corporations and consumers.

The winner will be whoever can offer a fund with shares that can be easily bought and sold and get the green light from government regulators. Their prize: full access to mom-and-pop investors when many sophisticated institutions are filling up on private credit.

The toughest problem is how to turn rarely traded portfolios of private loans into shares of funds that individuals can dip in and out of. That is a key requirement for regulators—and a task that many market veterans are skeptical can be achieved.

Without reliable trading, the loans are difficult to value in the best of times, and many warn that such products can react unpredictably to market downturns. It is also unclear whether private credit can keep delivering high returns—around 10% in recent years—as less-sophisticated buyers pile in.

“There is a mismatch in terms of the liquidity profile between private credit as an underlying asset and the daily redemption of an ETF," said Aaron Filbeck, a managing director at the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association, a professional group for money managers. “There is a question as to how exactly that is going to work."

Some of the largest mutual-fund managers are teaming up with titans of private credit, and the sums at stake are massive. Capital Group announced in May a partnership with KKR to launch funds that invest in a mix of public and private assets, including private debt. State Street sought approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission in September for a private-credit ETF that is co-branded with Apollo.

Large fund managers came to dominate Wall Street in part by selling “alternative assets" such as private debt, private equity and real estate. Alternatives tend to return more than public stocks and bonds, but often require investors to hold them for years. Fund managers historically sold the high-fee products to big institutions such as insurers and pensions.

Now many institutional investors are full up on alternatives, and money managers are building products aimed at individual investors instead.

Alternatives make up less than 3% of the roughly $150 trillion individuals have invested globally, said Eric Mogelof, head of Global Client Solutions at KKR. “We anticipate these allocations to rise to 10% or greater in the future."

Regulators are already struggling to set guidelines for the booming private-credit market, which BlackRock projects will double in size to $3.5 trillion by 2028. Nonbank lenders historically made loans to midsize businesses, but they expanded into large corporate loans, then aircraft finance, consumer loans and many other corners of finance as banks retrenched because of tighter regulation.

A federal appeals court in June struck down efforts by the SEC to make private-fund managers disclose investments and fee calculations more fully to their clients. The International Monetary Fund in April published a report urging “a more intrusive supervisory and regulatory approach to private credit funds," to address growing risks.

Money managers think they can get the new funds approved by blending traditional private credit with more-conventional investments. Some offerings mix investment-grade debt with junk-rated debt. Others pair private and public debt in one portfolio.

One major effort centers on ETFs, which trade throughout the day, like stocks, making them attractive to potentially everyone.

State Street is proposing the most ambitious ETF in a filing involving Apollo that was made to the SEC this month. The ETF managed by State Street would invest directly in a mix of liquid debt traded in public markets and private corporate, consumer and mortgage loans purchased directly from Apollo. At least 80% of the debt would have investment-grade ratings from credit-rating firms “or be of comparable quality" in the opinion of State Street, according to the filing.

To ensure the fund’s smooth operation, Apollo is committing to repurchase any of the private debt it has sold to the fund on a daily basis. That might make the private debt liquid for regulatory purposes, a crucial distinction because SEC rules bar ETFs from holding more than 15% of illiquid assets.

“The risk is that swaths of the portfolio deemed liquid could become illiquid if Apollo fails to provide the bids," Morningstar said in a report. “The ball is now in the SEC’s court."

An SEC spokesman declined to comment on the private-credit ETF proposals it is reviewing.

BondBloxx, a firm that specializes in debt ETFs, is taking a different approach with its partner Macquarie Investment Management. BondBloxx’s proposal entails buying bonds issued by managers of collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, that invest in private corporate loans. A competitor, Virtus Investment Partners, is seeking SEC approval for a similar ETF.

While not technically private debt, CLO bonds would act as comparable proxies with the benefit of being easy to trade, said BondBloxx’s Tony Kelly, who co-founded the firm in 2021 after helping BlackRock and Goldman Sachs build their ETF businesses.

Another area of development focuses on funds that limit withdrawals. Those are easier to operate and get past regulators, but would appeal mostly to affluent individuals that can afford to tie up part of their savings for years at a time.

The alternative-investing powerhouse Blackstone pioneered the push into retail in 2017 when it launched a “perpetual" real-estate fund. The fund allowed high-net-worth individuals to buy in, but allowed the manager to limit withdrawals, a surprise to some when real-estate markets plummeted in 2022.

Capital Group, the operator of the American Funds mutual-fund family, has teamed up with KKR to launch a new suite of products. Like Apollo and State Street, the funds would mix public and private investments, but they would use structures similar to Blackstone’s, imposing limits on how quickly clients could withdraw.

