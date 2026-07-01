Wall Street’s best quarter in six years will be a hard act to follow

The market has defied expectations for some time, but keeping up its breakneck gains would mean overcoming certain challenges. Investors remain skeptical that the billions of dollars funneled into AI will produce blockbuster profits that justify that spending. The rally has left stocks looking historically expensive. And while the U.S. and Iran recently agreed to end fighting around the Strait of Hormuz, where 20% of the world’s crude oil once flowed, it is unclear when or if shipping traffic will return to normal.