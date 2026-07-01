Stocks powered through a turbulent few months to log their best quarter in years. Keeping pace won’t be easy.
Wall Street’s best quarter in six years will be a hard act to follow
SummaryThe Dow industrials closed June at a record high. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite rose 15% and 21%, respectively, in the second quarter.
Stocks powered through a turbulent few months to log their best quarter in years. Keeping pace won’t be easy.
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