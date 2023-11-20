Wall Street’s ESG Craze Is Fading
SummaryWall Street is quietly closing environmental, social and corporate-governance investment funds or scrubbing their names after disappointing returns.
Wall Street rushed to embrace sustainable investing just a few years ago. Now it is quietly closing funds or scrubbing their names after disappointing returns that have investors cashing out billions.
