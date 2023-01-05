Wall Street's main index plunges amid tight labor market3 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 09:43 PM IST
- On the benchmark S&P 500 index, rate-sensitive real estate stocks led the losses with a 2.2% drop, while financials slipped 1%.
Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply on Thursday as fresh evidence of a tight labor market and hawkish comments from policymakers deepened fears of elevated interest rates for longer than expected.
