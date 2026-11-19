(Bloomberg) -- Skydance Corp.’s $52 billion bond and loan sale is set to serve as a model for future jumbo credit financing, with Morgan Stanley predicting Wall Street will pull off even bigger deals using the unusual combination of investment-grade and junk-rated debt.

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Joe Bishay, Morgan Stanley’s head of leveraged finance capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa said that the September deal backing the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. by the media company — then known as Paramount Skydance — is an indication of what’s to come in the credit markets next year.

“Paramount showed that $50 billion-plus was doable, especially when you have a mixture of investment-grade and sub-investment grade,” Bishay said Wednesday at Bloomberg’s Global Credit Forum in London. “I think we will continue to see that structure or similar structures going forward. And I think the sizes are going to go up.”

Skydance took the unconventional step of issuing investment-grade debt, including $30 billion of bonds, alongside the riskier speculative-grade paper that often backs big buyouts. The safer debt carried stronger ratings because its first-lien claim on Paramount’s assets put them first in line for repayment in a default. But the junk piece lacked covenants widely used in the high-yield market. Skydance offered yields as high as about 9% to entice investors.

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Its offering was part of a record $1.9 trillion of investment-grade debt sold by US companies this year. Meanwhile, bankers in Europe wrapped up their best year for high-fee leveraged-loan M&A financing in five years, with dealmakers remaining bullish on issuance next year.

However, they are sounding caution on rising rates, particularly for junk-rated companies. “Especially in the leveraged buyout markets, the rate movement can have a meaningful impact on M&A,” Bishay said.

Spreads between the best- and worst-rated debt last month hit their widest since 2009, as concerns about AI disruption, higher interest rates and soaring energy costs weighed on the region’s most indebted borrowers. Banks and private equity sponsors have responded with price concessions and boost protections on more challenging refinancings.

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The pressure is particularly acute for private equity firms facing a looming maturity wall, as elevated borrowing costs limit their ability to keep pushing debt obligations down the road.

Speaking at the Bloomberg event in London, Roxana Mirica, partner and head of capital markets in Europe for private equity firm APAX Partners, urged private credit lenders to step in to help refinance some of the companies facing looming maturities in 2028 and 2029, saying there’s room for collaboration with the public markets.

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