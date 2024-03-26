Wall Street titans are betting big on insurers. What could go wrong?

The market for structured credit is simpler than before the financial crisis (structured securities backed by other structured securities are, for instance, a thing of the past). Insurers also typically buy investment-grade tranches created by a securitisation, meaning losses would first be felt by those further down the “waterfall" of cash flows. But not everyone is reassured. Craig Siegenthaler of Bank of America says that investors cannot come to a firm conclusion on these approaches until they have endured a proper stress test. Sceptics also note that regulation struggles to adjust to financial innovation. Under current rules, the amount of capital insurers must hold after buying every tranche of a CLO can be less than if they had bought the underlying risky loans, which encourages investments in complex, illiquid products.