Wall Street today: Nasdaq climbs 2%, S&P 500 gains 1% on strong results from Meta Platforms, Microsoft

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61%, the S&P 500 rose 1.01%, the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.99%

Rajendra Saxena
Updated1 May 2025, 07:28 PM IST
US stock indices jumped at the open on Thursday, lifted by shares of Meta Platforms and Microsoft after their strong quarterly results.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 248.7 points, or 0.61%, to 40,918.04. The S&P 500 rose 56.1 points, or 1.01%, to 5,625.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 346.8 points, or 1.99%, to 17,793.136.

First Published:1 May 2025, 07:26 PM IST

