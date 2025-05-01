Wall Street today: Nasdaq climbs 2%, S&P 500 gains 1% on strong results from Meta Platforms, Microsoft

US stock indices jumped at the open on Thursday, lifted by shares of Meta Platforms and Microsoft after their strong quarterly results.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 248.7 points, or 0.61%, to 40,918.04. The S&P 500 rose 56.1 points, or 1.01%, to 5,625.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 346.8 points, or 1.99%, to 17,793.136.