US stocks were drifting on Thursday, as investors assessed big earnings and markets awaited US President Donald Trump's next move on trade curbs.

At 11:26 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.92 points, or 0.17%, to 44,797.36, the S&P 500 gained 14.66 points, or 0.24%, to 6,076.14 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 42.11 points, or 0.21%, to 19,734.44.

Gainers and losers Tapestry stock jumped 13.9% after the company reported stronger profit for the fourth quarter than analysts expected.

Philip Morris International shares rose 9.1% after the company reported a better profit than expected.

Qualcomm fell 4.9% despite reporting quarterly profit.

Honeywell stock fell 6.2% after the company announced it will split into three independent, publicly-traded companies.

Eli Lilly shares rose 4% after the drugmaker forecast annual profit largely above estimates.

Amazon.com rose nearly 1% ahead of its quarterly earnings report after the closing bell.

In the bond market, The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 4.43%, where it was late on Wednesday.

Bullion Gold prices slid 1% on Thursday as the US dollar firmed.

Spot gold slipped 1% to $2,835.31 per ounce by 10:09 am ET (1509 GMT). US gold futures dropped 1.3% to $2,856.30.

Spot silver dropped 1.7% to $31.76 per ounce.

Crude oil Oil prices edged up on Thursday after Saudi Arabia's state oil company raised its March crude prices sharply.