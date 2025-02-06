Mint Market

Wall Street today: US stocks drift after big earnings

At 11:26 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones fell 0.17%, the S&P 500 gained 0.24%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.21%

Rajendra Saxena
Updated6 Feb 2025, 10:49 PM IST
Advertisement
The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 4.43%, where it was late on Wednesday. AFP

US stocks were drifting on Thursday, as investors assessed big earnings and markets awaited US President Donald Trump's next move on trade curbs.

At 11:26 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.92 points, or 0.17%, to 44,797.36, the S&P 500 gained 14.66 points, or 0.24%, to 6,076.14 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 42.11 points, or 0.21%, to 19,734.44.

As of 10:45 am Eastern time, the S&P 500 was up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite was 0.1% higher.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | US admin plans to seize Venezuelan President’s plane. Here’s why

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75.9 points, or 0.17%, to 44949.19. The S&P 500 rose 10.7 points, or 0.18%, to 6072.22​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 33.5 points, or 0.17%, to 19725.827.

Gainers and losers

Tapestry stock jumped 13.9% after the company reported stronger profit for the fourth quarter than analysts expected.

Philip Morris International shares rose 9.1% after the company reported a better profit than expected.

Qualcomm fell 4.9% despite reporting quarterly profit.

Honeywell stock fell 6.2% after the company announced it will split into three independent, publicly-traded companies.

Advertisement

Eli Lilly shares rose 4% after the drugmaker forecast annual profit largely above estimates.

Amazon.com rose nearly 1% ahead of its quarterly earnings report after the closing bell.

In the bond market, The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 4.43%, where it was late on Wednesday.

 

Also Read | Trump Media spearheads plans to launch ‘Made in America’ ETF

Bullion

Gold prices slid 1% on Thursday as the US dollar firmed.

Spot gold slipped 1% to $2,835.31 per ounce by 10:09 am ET (1509 GMT). US gold futures dropped 1.3% to $2,856.30.

Advertisement

Spot silver dropped 1.7% to $31.76 per ounce.

Crude oil

Oil prices edged up on Thursday after Saudi Arabia's state oil company raised its March crude prices sharply.

Brent crude futures rose 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.05 a barrel by 1355 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 48 cents, or 0.7%, at $71.51.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsWall Street today: US stocks drift after big earnings
First Published:6 Feb 2025, 10:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget