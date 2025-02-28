Wall Street today: US stocks mixed as Fed’s preferred inflation ebbs slightly

US stock indices were mixed on Friday after data showed a slight easing in the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.3 points, or 0.05%, to 43,259.84. The S&P 500 fell 4.8 points, or 0.08%, to 5,856.74​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 67.2 points, or 0.36%, to 18,477.171.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose 2.5 per cent in the 12 months to January, the Commerce Department said, down slightly from a month earlier and in line with analyst expectations.

