US stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday, as investors assessed big earnings and markets awaited US President Donald Trump's next move on trade curbs.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75.9 points, or 0.17%, to 44949.19. The S&P 500 rose 10.7 points, or 0.18%, to 6072.22​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 33.5 points, or 0.17%, to 19725.827.