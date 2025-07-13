Wall Street week ahead: Focus on inflation, retail sales, big banks & Netflix earnings, trade developments

Wall Street investors will have plenty of economic data and earnings reports to assess in the week ahead.

In terms of economic data, market participants will see key inflation numbers, consumer and producer price index reports, retail sales reading, and industrial production.

The earnings calendar will be fairly busy next week with some big banks such as JPMorgan, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup slated to declare their second quarter results. The week will also see earnings reports from other big US companies including healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson, streaming pioneer Netflix, GE Aerospace, and PepsiCo.

Among other events, trade developments will continue to garner a chunk of the spotlight as US President Donald Trump targeted the European Union and Mexico with tariffs over the weekend.

Economic Calendar On July 15 (Tuesday), separate reports on Consumer Price Index for June and Empire State Manufacturing Survey for July will be released.

On July 16 (Wednesday), data on Producer Price Index for June, Industrial Production for June, and Fed Beige Book will be released.

On July 17 (Thursday), separate reports on US retail sales for June and Home Builder Confidence Index for July will be released.

On July 18 (Friday), separate reports on housing starts for June, building permits for June, consumer sentiment (prelim) for July will be released.

Earnings Following companies are due to report second quarter results in the week ahead — Fastenal, FB Financial, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, BlackRock, Citigroup, Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, GE Aerospace, Abbott Laboratories, PepsiCo, American Express, 3M, and Charles Schwab.

Markets Last Week US stock indices retreated from records on Friday as markets digested President Donald Trump's tariff threats while looking ahead to major earnings reports later this month.

The S&P 500 lost 21.62 points, or 0.34%, to end at 6,258.84 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 48.44 points, or 0.23%, to 20,582.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 291.06 points, or 0.65%, to 44,359.58.