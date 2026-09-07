Wall Street Week Ahead: US inflation data and Oracle earnings in focus

Investors on Wall Street will turn their attention to a crucial batch of US economic data in the week ahead, with inflation figures likely to play a key role in shaping expectations for the Federal Reserve's September policy decision.

The market will closely track the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) reports, which are due before the Fed's September 15-16 meeting.

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The inflation readings assume greater importance after the US economy delivered a stronger-than-expected employment report for August.

US employers added 162,000 jobs during the month, significantly exceeding economists' expectations.

The strong jobs report has increased market expectations for a September rate hike. Investors will therefore scrutinise the CPI and PPI figures for signs of whether inflationary pressures are continuing to ease or remain persistent.

Apart from economic data, corporate earnings will provide another important focus for investors.

Results from technology companies including Oracle and Adobe will be closely watched, particularly for clues about corporate spending and demand for technology and artificial-intelligence-related products.

Investors will also monitor results from consumer-focused companies such as Kroger as they assess the health of household spending and the broader US economy.

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US Economic Calendar Sep. 7 (Monday): No events scheduled

Sep. 8 (Tuesday): Reports on NFIB Index of Small Business Optimism for August and Consumer Credit for July will be released.

Sep. 9 (Wednesday): No events scheduled

Sep. 10 (Thursday): Reports on PPI for August and Existing Home Sales for August will be released.

Sep. 11 (Friday): Reports on CPI for August and University of Michigan Prelim Consumer Survey for September will be released.

Earnings Following companies are scheduled to declare their quarter results in the week ahead – GameStop, Chewy, Macy's, Oracle, Adobe, and Kroger.

US Stock Market Last Week US stocks closed lower and Treasury yields moved higher on Friday after August nonfarm payrolls crushed consensus estimates.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 29.11 points, or 0.4%, to 7,718.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 271.86 points, or 0.5%, to 53,414.25. The Nasdaq Composite fell 77.07 points, or 0.3%, to 26,506.99.

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The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.38 points, or 0.2%, to 2,975.65.

For the week, the S&P 500 is up 6.84 points, or 0.1%. The Dow is down 145.74 points, or 0.3%. The Nasdaq is up 104.57 points, or 0.4%.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury climbed to 4.37%.

About the Author Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More ✕ Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing.

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His eighteen years journey in financial and business journalism includes a significant tenure at Financialexpress.com and freelance contributions to The Hindu.

Currently based in Delhi, Rajendra holds a Master of Journalism degree from the prestigious Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC). His blend of academic rigor and decades of on-the-ground experience makes him a leading voice in navigating the complexities of today’s financial world.