War? Inflation? The market is moving on.

Negotiations beginning this weekend will determine how long the cease-fire will last, and whether oil prices will come back down. Investors, however, appear to have already moved on. The S&P 500 has now gained back more than 60% of the value it lost in the war-related selloff, a rebound that generally means the lows are already in, says Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Investment Management. “Historically, when you retrace this much of the decline, it’s a good sign,” he adds.