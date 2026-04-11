The war may not be over, but investors are betting that the worst is. That optimism was enough to lift stocks to their best weekly performance of the year and could keep the rally going in coming days.
War? Inflation? The market is moving on.
SummaryThe cease-fire announced on Tuesday led to the best day for the stock market in almost exactly a year. But it’s too soon to look past the war.
The war may not be over, but investors are betting that the worst is. That optimism was enough to lift stocks to their best weekly performance of the year and could keep the rally going in coming days.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More