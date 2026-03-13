The International Energy Agency calls it “the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.” The Israeli-U.S. attack on Iran has led to the near-complete closure and partial mining of the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s busiest oil-tanker route. Tankers are burning after being hit by drones. Countries reliant on Middle East oil are already intervening to cap prices.
War is raging. Tankers are burning. Yet the stock market isn’t panicking—for now.
SummaryMarkets were far too confident the war would be short, and are slowly adjusting to a longer conflict. This isn’t a time to be confident about the outcome.
The International Energy Agency calls it “the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.” The Israeli-U.S. attack on Iran has led to the near-complete closure and partial mining of the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s busiest oil-tanker route. Tankers are burning after being hit by drones. Countries reliant on Middle East oil are already intervening to cap prices.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More