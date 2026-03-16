War-led correction dents marquee investors’ portfolios as markets slide

The flare-up in West Asia is rippling through Dalal Street, denting the portfolios of several marquee investors and triggering a correction in Indian equities. A Mint analysis of shareholding data from Primeinfobase shows the value of holdings of many prominent investors declined sharply between 31 December 2025 and 13 March 2026, as tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran unsettled global markets and pushed crude oil prices higher.