Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway exited Paytm 2 months ahead of RBI crackdown
The transaction which happened via a bulk deal, was two months before the RBI on Wednesday ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular digital wallets from March.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway had exited listed fintech company One 97 Communications , parent company of Paytm in an open market transaction. The transaction which happened via a bulk deal, was two months before the Reserve Bank of India or RBI on Wednesday ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular digital wallets from March.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started