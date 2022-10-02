Wary investors struggle to evade market tumult5 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 06:36 PM IST
All three major US stock indexes are heading toward their worst annual performances since 2008, and bonds haven’t provided a portfolio ballast
This year’s market tumult has spread across risky assets and havens alike, leaving nervous investors questioning where to hide from further pain.