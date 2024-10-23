Watch out; Wall Street is finding new ways to slice and dice loans

Goldman Sachs this month sold $475 million of public asset-backed securitization, or ABS, bonds backed by loans the bank makes to fund managers that tide them over until cash from investors comes in. The first-of-its-kind deal is a lucrative byproduct of the New York bank’s push into loans to investment firms, such as these so-called capital-call lines.

Goldman’s new deal reflects two trends transforming financial markets. Increasingly large managers of private-debt and private-equity funds are moving up in the Wall Street pecking order, but they often need money fast. Banks, once again, are reinventing themselves to adapt.

Bankers say the capital-call ABS and similar innovations help them safely serve clients while bringing in rich fees. But such efforts have preceded market excess in the past, to put it mildly. Skeptics see parallels between CDOs (the collateralized debt obligations that helped fuel the financial crisis in 2008) and the growing use of SRTs (synthetic risk transfers), NAV loans (based on net asset values) and more.

The transactions are relatively small for now. Still, they are intertwining banks (in Wall Street parlance, the sell side) with investors (the buy side) in ways that are new and difficult to parse for analysts, regulators and others.

“There’s a lot of scrutiny on the potential for spillover of exposure from private credit into the broader banking system," said Roy Choudhury, a managing director at Boston Consulting Group who advises banks on business with private-fund managers.

Capital-call loans function like credit cards for private-fund managers. The funds borrow money to invest quickly in private debt, private equity, real estate and infrastructure. They then “call up" cash commitments from clients in the funds, mostly institutions such as pensions and insurers, and repay the loans when the clients deliver.

Defaults on capital-call commitments from large institutions “have been historically close to 0%," according to a marketing document for Goldman’s bond viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Even so, the shiny new products that banks are inventing have yet to be tested through market cycles.

“We’ve never seen these types of capital-call loans securitized in public markets, so there’s not a lot of data on how they’ll perform," said Neil Aggarwal, head of securitized products at Reams Asset Management, which manages about $29 billion of debt investments.

Goldman started a concerted push into fund finance about five years ago, part of a strategy to increase lending for a steadier source of revenue than investment banking and trading. Top executives saw an opening to expand market share in 2023, when Signature Bank, a large capital-call lender, foundered. Goldman bought up $9 billion of Signature loans linked to $15 billion of capital-call commitments.

“The Signature transaction was not just about buying loans," said Maheshwar Saireddy, head of Goldman’s mortgage and structured products. “It was a way to get closer to those clients."

The firm makes fees from extending the loans to fund managers such as Apollo Global Management and KKR, and more when it bundles up the loans and turns them into bonds. That conversion also moves them off Goldman’s books, freeing up cash that banking regulators force it to reserve against potential losses.

Goldman’s loans to investment firms and the wealthy are paying off, unlike its unsuccessful foray into consumer credit. The so-called FICC financing group reported a record $949 million of revenue in the third quarter, fueling a 45% increase in the overall firm’s profit.

The bank still owns most of its capital-call loans, but repackaging even a small amount into investment-grade bonds sets the stage for future sales to large debt investors, such as insurers and pension funds. The move gives the bank a new way to compete against, and sometimes cooperate with, the private-debt funds that increasingly dominate the market for asset-based finance.

Blackstone, the largest private-fund manager in the world, put about $25 million into Goldman’s capital-call deal in exchange for equity, according to a marketing document viewed by the Journal. Blackstone’s investment will likely return more than the bonds but carries higher risks, portfolio managers who considered buying the bonds said.

As Goldman and other banks make more capital-call loans to private-fund managers, they are also buying insurance from many of the same investment firms to protect against potential losses from corporate, consumer and real-estate loans. The so-called synthetic risk transfers, or SRTs, help banks reduce risk to meet new regulatory requirements and give fund managers investments to put into their wildly popular private-credit funds.

Some private-credit funds are developing another product that is similar to capital-call lines called net-asset-value, or NAV loans, made to private-equity fund managers. Rising interest rates have made it harder for private-equity funds to sell companies they own to repay their limited partners. NAV loans help them to start returning cash to clients until they can dispose of the companies. Many of the firms that manage private-equity funds also manage private-credit funds.

The rollout of the products has set off some alarm bells.

The International Monetary Fund published a report in April warning that “interconnections and potential contagion risks many large financial institutions face from exposures to the asset class are poorly understood and highly opaque."

Goldman’s capital-call bond is backed by a bundle of loans made to more than 150 private funds, which in turn have commitments from over 4,000 of the funds’ clients, according to the marketing document. The limited partners include financial giants such as the sovereign-wealth funds of Abu Dhabi, Singapore and South Korea and pension systems for employees of Arizona, Kentucky, Texas and Los Angeles County.

Credit-rating firm Morningstar DBRS assigned a triple-A rating to $450 million of the bonds, while $25 million of the debt received a double-A rating. In the event of a default, the junior bonds would be paid out after the triple-A bonds but ahead of Blackstone.

The concern among debt traders is that future bond sales might be backed by riskier assets, a phenomenon that emerged in the last ABS boom.

It can also be hard to forecast how ABS will perform in the future. Investors piled into mortgage bonds backed by office buildings five years ago, believing them to be bulletproof because they had rarely defaulted in the past. Holders took losses for the first time this year as the transition to work from home left formerly premier office buildings half empty.

