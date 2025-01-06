Markets
Weak earnings in near term won’t be a negative surprise for markets: Kotak Mahindra S'pore's Nitin Jain
Ram Sahgal 11 min read 06 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
- The initial months of 2025 could witness volatility induced by Trump 2.0, geopolitics or by lack of excitement on earnings, making this a good time to accumulate equities, says Jain
Markets have discounted slower economic growth and weaker corporate earnings in the near term, which means any negative surprise on growth or earnings won't come as a shock, according to Nitin Jain of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management (Singapore).
