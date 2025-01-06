If private capex doesn't pick up pace and government spending is constricted by financial deficit considerations, the high valuations, especially in mid- and small-caps, pose a risk to these segments?

When you think about it, in the last two years, the fiscal deficit has been moderated quite sharply from levels of around 6.4% in 2023 to last year, where we ended at 5.6% and then we are targeting 4.9% for the year ending March 25 and then to bring it down to 4.5% by March 2026. When we have fiscal kind of considerations like these, that is going to have some impact on overall growth. We also know that there were tight monetary conditions, so that also had its impact on the overall growth in the economy. But mid- and small-caps and not just driven by government spending. There are many sectors which are not linked to the government spending or capex meaningfully, and they did pretty well. And I don't think that there is any reason to be to change our view. There are areas like EMS (electronic manufacturing services) space, the internet digital economy, healthcare, hospitality, IT services, real estate, among others, and they have had a good business environment despite lower government spending. We see a limited impact overall on mid- and small-caps from the government capex not picking up.