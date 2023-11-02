Weaker rupee dents FPI returns; JP Morgan bond index inclusion offers hope
Economists highlight the unpredictability of the rupee's direction, considering factors like geopolitical tensions and rising US bond yields
Mumbai: The depreciation of the Indian rupee over the past two years has impacted dollar returns for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), leading to cash market sales. A strengthening dollar and rising oil prices may exacerbate this situation, say experts.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started