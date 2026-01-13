Commissions trump advice in India’s booming wealth management business
Sebi in 2013 introduced the investment advisor regulations, formalizing a model where clients pay a fixed fee to a wealth manager for advice. But the industry is still dominated by commissions. Here's why…
India’s wealth management sector is sticking to lucrative commissions over more transparent advisory fees, even a decade after the regulator pushed for a shift. Industry executives say higher compliance costs and investor reluctance to pay out of pocket have also stalled the transition.