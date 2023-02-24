Welcome to the 5% world, where yield chases you
- The dark cloud of rising interest rates comes with some significant silver linings.
Bonds are getting beaten down again. That means they can do a better job of protecting the rest of your portfolio from getting beaten up.
Investors have resumed worrying the Federal Reserve will have to crank up interest rates higher and longer to stifle inflation, after dismissing such fears a few short weeks ago. So long-term Treasury securities have lost about 5% so far this month, and the bond market as a whole is off about 3%.
That dark cloud has several layers of silver lining.
If you’re an investor who owns bonds or bond funds for their income, your new purchases and reinvested interest can earn higher yields. If you own bonds mainly as ballast to help keep your stocks and other riskier assets from capsizing, that voyage has just gotten smoother. And rising interest rates should also help immunize you against Wall Street’s propaganda that says you need to own junkier bonds to bolster your income.
You will, however, have to change how you think about bonds. For most of the past four decades, you could own bonds or fixed-income funds and earn generous returns as relentlessly falling interest rates drove up the value of your holdings. Bonds, like stocks, had become an asset that produced capital gains.
Now they produce income again—lots of it. Last year’s fixed-income losses—13% for the overall bond market, nearly 30% for long-term Treasurys—were the worst in centuries. And slumping prices create rising yields.
This week you could earn 5.1% on a six-month U.S. Treasury bill, free of state and local tax. High-quality municipal bonds are yielding the equivalent of roughly 5.5% if you’re in the top federal tax bracket. You could also buy TIPS (Treasury inflation-protected securities), maturing in 2043, that assure you of a return more than 1.6 percentage points above inflation if you hold for the next 20 years.
The Fed seems poised to raise rates several more times to try stifling inflation, so you’d be naive to think no further losses on bonds are possible. Instead, take what the market gives you—and welcome the high yields on the highest-quality bonds as a reminder that you should tune out any pitches for “alternative income."
Until last year, the Fed had kept interest rates near zero for most of the past decade-and-a-half. Investors became desperate for something, anything, that yielded more than 1%. Wall Street spewed forth high-yield debt, energy partnerships, emerging-market bonds, private credit funds, private real-estate trusts, business-development companies, floating-rate bank-loan funds—all sold on the premise that you needed to take extra risk (and pay extra fees) to get extra income.
But a 5% yield on short-term Treasurys is like kryptonite for the purveyors of that propaganda. “Why chase yield if you’re getting decent returns on a diversified, high-quality fixed-income portfolio?" says Julie Virta, a senior financial adviser at Vanguard Personal Advisor Services in Malvern, Pa.
High yields on high-quality fixed-income assets also make taking risks elsewhere safer.
Let’s say you have a newborn child and still have $10,000 to spare after funding a 529 college savings plan. You could take just over $7,200 and buy 20-year TIPS. They will return 1.63% annually above inflation—ensuring that your nest egg will still be worth $10,000 in today’s dollars in 2043. That will come in handy for tuition when your tot is 20 years old.
With the nearly $2,800 remaining after you put a bit more than $7,200 in TIPS, buy assets you feel can earn a higher return—a stock-market index fund, undervalued individual stocks, a real-estate fund, whatever you’ve done your homework on.
If your risky picks earn a positive return, that’s great. You’ll end up with significantly more money than you put in.
Even if your bets lose nearly all their value, you’ll still finish with more money than you started with, thanks to the guaranteed growth of the TIPS. And if all your bets go to zero, you’ll still have $10,000—plus the 20 years of inflation—when all is said and done.
A handy “risk reduction calculator" at DepositAccounts.com enables you to see how much you should put in safe and risky assets, at a specified rate and period of time, to break even or come out ahead. (It was designed for bank CDs, but the same math works for TIPS.)
One other thing to consider: All else being equal, rising interest rates will probably give a boost to funds investing in commodities and futures contracts.
These funds can generate returns from three sources: changes in the market or “spot" price of assets, sales of the last month’s contract for more than it costs to buy the next month’s, and the interest income on cash collateral the funds post to secure their positions.
The median collateral return since 1871 was about 3.4%, according to SummerHaven Investment Management, an asset manager in Stamford, Conn., specializing in commodities.
Now, thanks to higher interest rates, the collateral return is running at about 5%, providing a tailwind for commodity funds just as shortages may be looming for many natural resources.
If inflation stays high, commodity funds could benefit, and the dark cloud of rising interest rates would give them an extra little boost.
Write to Jason Zweig at intelligentinvestor@wsj.com