Welcome to the 5% world, where yield chases you

If you’re an investor who owns bonds or bond funds for their income, your new purchases and reinvested interest can earn higher yields. If you own bonds mainly as ballast to help keep your stocks and other riskier assets from capsizing, that voyage has just gotten smoother. And rising interest rates should also help immunize you against Wall Street’s propaganda that says you need to own junkier bonds to bolster your income.

