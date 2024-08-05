Welspun Enterprises, TTK Prestige & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Welspun Enterprises, TTK Prestige, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals, Suzlon Energy

Published5 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Welspun Enterprises, TTK Prestige, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals, Suzlon Energy hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -514.0(-2.08%) points and Sensex was down by -2067.65(-2.55%) points at 05 Aug 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -1103.8(-2.15%) at 05 Aug 2024 10:44:53 IST.
Other stocks such as Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Tasty Bite Eatables, Kolte Patil Developers, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Landmark Cars hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Nestle India, Asian Paints, were the top gainers while Tata Motors, Infosys, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:5 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
