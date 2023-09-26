Western Carriers gets SEBI nod to launch IPO1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Western Carriers (India) Ltd has received approval from SEBI to raise funds through an IPO. The company plans to use the proceeds to repay debt, fund capital expenditure, and for general corporate purposes.
Western Carriers (India) Ltd, which filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in June, has received final approval from capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds via initial public offering (IPO).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started