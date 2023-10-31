Westlife’s sales growth not satiating but expansion engines in place
Summary
- Westlife believes near-term challenges are temporary and that some recovery is likely during the festival season.
Westlife Foodworld Ltd’s shares have nose-dived 12% since late last week after it announced poor same store sales growth (SSSG) of just 1% for the September quarter (Q2FY24). This marks the fifth consecutive quarter of drop in the measure. High base and weak consumer sentiment along with elevated inflation levels have played spoilsport. Accordingly, net revenue grew by 7% year-on-year to ₹615 crore.