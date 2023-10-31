Westlife’s sales growth not satiating but expansion engines in place

The company is a leader in the West and is now inching closer to becoming one in the South. For this, the McDonald’s operator is enhancing its reach and menu with items like McSpicy Fried Chicken and McSpicy Chicken Wings, while launching multi-lingual campaigns to engage regional audiences. The average unit volume is growing at a faster rate in the South compared to the West, according to Westlife. Further, profitability in the South is good because unit economics are structured even better in smaller towns in the South, said the company.

