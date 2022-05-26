What are the types of stock market trading?

Intraday trading is also known as day trading. If an investor buys and sells stocks within the same specific day, then it is called intraday trading. It directly means that if an investor buys a set of shares on a day, they must sell those shares by the end of the same day, before the market closes for the day. This form of trading lets the investors make use of margins, where they avail credit from a broker.

