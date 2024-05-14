Sebi tweaks certification requirement for AIF investment manager — MintGenie explains new rules
The Sebi circular says at least one key personnel should obtain relevant certification from the National Institute of Securities Market by passing the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Certification Examination.
Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recently tweaked regulations, making it mandatory for at least one key personnel within the investment team of the manager of an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) to have the relevant certification.
