What Go First filing for insolvency means for aviation sector

It is worth noting here that the P&W engine issue has persisted for some time. As Prateek Kumar, an analyst from Jefferies India points out, “It is unclear as of now if this event means the end of operations for Go First, and why this has been announced suddenly." Kumar said in a report dated 3 May, “IndiGo is facing a similar problem with P&W engines for some of its fleet, but has been able to better maneuver the crisis owing to its much larger fleet size and better negotiations with the vendor."