What happens to stocks bought today as they move into T+1 settlement cycle1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM IST
- Stocks bought on Friday will be settled as per their new settlement cycle, T+1
From 25th February 2022 onwards exchanges have been migrating stocks to T+1 settlement in a phased manner starting with stocks with the lowest market cap. From 27th January 2023 onwards, the final batch of securities including stocks, ETFs, debt instruments, REITs, and InvITs will be moving to the T+1 settlement cycle.
