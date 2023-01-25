What happens to stocks bought today as they move into T+1 settlement cycle

Due to a change in the settlement cycle, any of these stocks bought on Wednesday, 25th January 2023, will not be available for selling on Friday, 27th January 2023 due to the risk of short delivery and subsequent auction penalty which can be up to 20%. They will be settled by the exchange on Monday as per the old T+2 settlement cycle and will be available for selling on Monday, said Bengaluru-based brokerage firm Zerodha in its blog.