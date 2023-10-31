What Makes This Market Correction So Confusing

A former editor of the Economist magazine explained the craft of journalism as “simplify, then exaggerate." The stock-market correction offers plenty of opportunities to do exactly that, but none are satisfactory on their own.

Simplification 1: It is all about the Fed. Investors have finally begun to believe the Federal Reserve when it says it will keep rates higher for longer, although it isn’t expected to raise rates at its meeting this week. Since the S&P 500 peaked at the end of July, 10-year Treasury yields have jumped almost a full percentage point to 4.85%. Naturally, stocks have fallen—more than 10% from their recent highs, the standard definition of a “correction."

Why it is an exaggeration: It isn’t just the rate-sensitive stocks that have fallen. The biggest tech stocks ought to have fallen more than the rest, as they did last year, but haven’t. The equal-weighted version of the S&P, which treats smaller stocks the same as larger ones, has fallen by more than the ordinary index. Growth stocks—dominated by Big Tech—have beaten cheap value stocks. Clearly, rising bond yields hurt, but the explanation is unsatisfying.

Simplification 2: It is all about impending recession. At the end of July investors had fewer worries about bond defaults—shown by the extra yield, or spread, of corporate bonds above Treasurys—than they had since April last year. No longer. The worst-rated junk bonds, CCCs, yield more than 10 percentage points more than Treasurys again, rising more than a point in the past month alone. Lots of economic indicators are flashing warning signals, and the surprisingly strong third-quarter growth was driven by a lower savings rate, so not sustainable.

Why it is an exaggeration: Even if recession is on the way, it is a poor explanation for market moves. True, junk and investment-grade spreads are up. But spreads are only back to where they were at the start of June, hardly a sign that credit investors are prepping for disaster. In the stock market, cyclical S&P sectors that are the most economically sensitive have fallen even more than defensive sectors, often a sign of economic concerns. But if the sectors are equal-weighted, cyclicals have beaten defensives, suggesting it has been driven by other things.

Simplification 3: There is a war in the Middle East, of course stocks are down.

Why it is an exaggeration: War can only explain the moves since Hamas militants launched their brutal assault on Israel on Oct. 7, which is less than half the 10% drop in the S&P from its July peak. The big military contractors, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and RTX, are up more than 10% as a result, but the oil price is actually lower than before the war. If investors were focused on war spreading across the region then oil ought to be up, not down.

Simplification 4: Stocks were expensive, this is just a natural correction. Stocks have fallen because valuations have fallen back. That is even though the earnings season so far has produced better results than expected.

Why it is an exaggeration: Stocks were expensive compared with history, but there has been no link between how highly a stock was valued and how much it fell. Valuation matters for long-run returns but typically has no bearing on moves over a few months.

Look at individual stocks and one or two of these simplifications can explain a lot of the price moves since the July peak. But for the market as a whole, they don’t provide much of a guide.

If I were forced by my editor to simplify by choosing just one of these, I’d pick the first one, the Fed and bond yields. The Fed sets the basic price of money, the overnight interest rate, and the bond yield provides the long-run alternative to stocks. As the bond yield rises, it hits stocks directly by offering investors a higher guaranteed return for switching to Treasurys. It hits company finances by pushing up the cost of refinancing corporate bonds. And, at least in theory, it should hit companies indirectly by weakening the economy, although so far it hasn’t.

Plenty of investors took the opportunity of high stock prices to sell some and switch to the now-attractive yielding bonds. But it would definitely be an exaggeration to say that this is the only thing going on.

My guess is that the confusion of different stories will turn into a single narrative in the coming months. Trading will be mostly about the Fed, the economy or—if things go badly—the war. Then investors and journalists alike can happily simplify and exaggerate.

Write to James Mackintosh at james.mackintosh@wsj.com