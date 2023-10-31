What Makes This Market Correction So Confusing

Why it is an exaggeration: Even if recession is on the way, it is a poor explanation for market moves. True, junk and investment-grade spreads are up. But spreads are only back to where they were at the start of June, hardly a sign that credit investors are prepping for disaster. In the stock market, cyclical S&P sectors that are the most economically sensitive have fallen even more than defensive sectors, often a sign of economic concerns. But if the sectors are equal-weighted, cyclicals have beaten defensives, suggesting it has been driven by other things.