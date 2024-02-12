What Mortgage Bonds Say About the Office Meltdown

Banks issue around half of all commercial real-estate loans in the U.S. They don’t always give much detail about the health of the loans or the buildings they have lent against until it is too late. The first investors hear of problems may be when lenders set aside hundreds of millions of dollars as provisions for likely future losses, as happened recently at New York Community Bancorp and Japan’s Aozora Bank. The lenders’ shares have tanked 53% and 34%, respectively, since they revealed souring U.S. office loans in recent weeks.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial