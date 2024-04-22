Mint Primer: What the US Fed’s hawkish turn means for India
Summary
- Until recently, Fed officials had been indicating that the time had come to start cutting interest rates in the US. But with inflation refusing to ease, they have turned hawkish.
The US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) chairman Jerome Powell last week said that he will wait longer before cutting interest rates as inflation in the US remains sticky. This has rattled the markets. Mint looks at the implications of this development for India and the rest of the world.