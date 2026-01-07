What will it take for a 2025 outperformer to defy the mean reversion in 2026?

Consistency was also hard to find. Only 15.8% of large-cap stocks delivered gains in 2024 and 2025. Looking over a longer stretch, just 14% managed to post gains in three straight years in 2023, 2024 and 2025—showing how difficult it has been for these stocks to stay firmly in green for long. This churn was visible even earlier. Over 68% of large-cap stocks fell in 2024 compared with 2023. About 21% of stocks that had gained in 2023 slipped into losses in 2024, while only 30% managed to remain in the green in 2023.