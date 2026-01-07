The year just gone by saw a rapid rotation as the winners from 2024 often slipped, and laggards staged a comeback. Will we see another flip in 2026? Will last year’s outperformers become this year’s laggards or vice versa?
What will it take for a 2025 outperformer to defy the mean reversion in 2026?
Summary2024’s winners became 2025’s laggards. But the cycle of mean reversion isn't a guarantee. Here's what it takes for stocks to continue outperforming or reverse the trend.
The year just gone by saw a rapid rotation as the winners from 2024 often slipped, and laggards staged a comeback. Will we see another flip in 2026? Will last year’s outperformers become this year’s laggards or vice versa?
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More